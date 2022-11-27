AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 675.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $3,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE EB opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

