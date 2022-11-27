AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,739,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 463,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,520 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

CMP opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

