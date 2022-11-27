AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

