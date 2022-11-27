AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,904. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.