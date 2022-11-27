AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,663 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

