AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,968 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 338.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.