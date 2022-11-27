AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,345 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Qualys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

