AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,737 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

