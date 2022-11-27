AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,100 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bumble by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.
BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
