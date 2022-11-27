AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,227,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

