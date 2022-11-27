AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group Profile

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.