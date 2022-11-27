AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,763 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

