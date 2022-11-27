AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $135.42 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

