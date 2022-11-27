AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,524 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

