AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 33,669 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

