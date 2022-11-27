AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $164.05 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

