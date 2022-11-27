AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,773 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

NYSE EXR opened at $155.62 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

