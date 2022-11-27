AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,773 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average is $177.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

