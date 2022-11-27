AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,905 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.58 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

