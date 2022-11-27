AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. abrdn plc lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 97.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

ABNB opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

