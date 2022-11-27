AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

