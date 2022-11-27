AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Century Communities by 28.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $47.79 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

