Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.02

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 9972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
Amalgamated Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.
Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 133,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
