Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,756.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

