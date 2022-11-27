Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,022.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,301,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $181.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

