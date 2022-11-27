American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $143.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.