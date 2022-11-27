American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,343,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
