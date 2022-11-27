Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

AMP stock opened at $332.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.06.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.