AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.58

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.58 and last traded at $167.30, with a volume of 6089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

