Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.88

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 41734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 630,603 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

