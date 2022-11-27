Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 4.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 100,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,395,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,517,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 532,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Amyris by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

