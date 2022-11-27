Analyzing Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) & WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Elbit Imaging and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elbit Imaging and WeWork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83

WeWork has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 174.85%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Imaging and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WeWork $2.57 billion 0.81 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Elbit Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

Summary

WeWork beats Elbit Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body. It also offers medical products based on stem cells derived primarily from umbilical cord blood and intended for bone marrow transplantation in patients with leukemia or lymph node cancer, non-malignant blood diseases, and metabolic genetic diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of plots and villas in India. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

