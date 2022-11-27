Analyzing Orion Office REIT (ONL) & Its Rivals

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Orion Office REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million -$47.48 million -3.97 Orion Office REIT Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.11

Orion Office REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orion Office REIT Competitors 2108 11640 13209 295 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% Orion Office REIT Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Orion Office REIT pays out -17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 129.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

