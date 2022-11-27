Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 4.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 25,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 975,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $926.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.