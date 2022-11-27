Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 4.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 25,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 975,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $926.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

