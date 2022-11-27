Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,040,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,279,000 after purchasing an additional 507,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,963.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

APLE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

