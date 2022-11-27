Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
