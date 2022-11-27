Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 3,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 822,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $607.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

