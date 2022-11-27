Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 19,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,157,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Asana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

