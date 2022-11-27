Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,164 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 4.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
