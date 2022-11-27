Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,164 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.