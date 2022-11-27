Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 1,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 681,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.19.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
