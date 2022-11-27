AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AZO stock opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,575.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,338.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,198.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

