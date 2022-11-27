AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,563.20

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,563.20 and last traded at $2,563.20, with a volume of 1470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,516.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,338.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,198.90. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

