AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

