Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 514,470 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0179 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

