Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Trading Up 3.5%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.