Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Trading Up 3.5%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
