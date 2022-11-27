Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.70. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

