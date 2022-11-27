Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.60

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.60 and last traded at $99.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,244,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

