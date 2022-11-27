Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.