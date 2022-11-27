Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,948 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

