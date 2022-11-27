Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 382,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 17.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

GNRC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $445.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

